2 teens left injured after ‘targeted’ shooting incident in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens were injured in a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.
Police say officers responded to calls of shots fired on Huber Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
When they got to the scene, police say the officers found a 17-year-old Kitchener boy suffering injuries.
They say he was taken to an out-of-region hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
In addition, police were called after a 16-year-old boy visited a local hospital while suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say he was treated and has been released.
They believe the shooting to be a targeted incident.
