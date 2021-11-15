Menu

Crime

2 teens left injured after ‘targeted’ shooting incident in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 9:30 am
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating another shooting incident that took place in Kitchener over the weekend. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating another shooting incident that took place in Kitchener over the weekend. Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens were injured in a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police say officers responded to calls of shots fired on Huber Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Youth arrested after shooting in Kitchener, police say

When they got to the scene, police say the officers found a 17-year-old Kitchener boy suffering injuries.

They say he was taken to an out-of-region hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition, police were called after a 16-year-old boy visited a local hospital while suffering from a gunshot wound.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate another shooting in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was treated and has been released.

They believe the shooting to be a targeted incident.

