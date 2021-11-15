2 teens left injured after ‘targeted’ shooting incident in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens were injured in a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police say officers responded to calls of shots fired on Huber Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When they got to the scene, police say the officers found a 17-year-old Kitchener boy suffering injuries.

They say he was taken to an out-of-region hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition, police were called after a 16-year-old boy visited a local hospital while suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say he was treated and has been released.

They believe the shooting to be a targeted incident.