Crime

Waterloo police investigate another shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 9:23 am
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating another reported gun incident in the city of Kitchener.

Police were called to a home near Ramblewood Way and Brookside Crescent after receiving a call about an argument which involved a handgun.

Read more: Police release video of 2 men connected to Waterloo highway shooting

They say a man was said to have been trying to get into vehicles parked in the area when a resident confronted him, and the pair exchanged words.

A little while later, a loud bang was heard in front of one of the homes.

Police say it is believed the incident happened at around 4:30 a.m.

The officers say the suspect was believed to have had a gun.

He was last spotted fleeing the scene on foot along Brookside Crescent.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested in connection with recent gun-related incident at local bar

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Since early July, there have been a half-dozen shootings in Kitchener as well as several other incidents involving handguns.

