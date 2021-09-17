Waterloo police investigate another shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating another reported gun incident in the city of Kitchener.
Police were called to a home near Ramblewood Way and Brookside Crescent after receiving a call about an argument which involved a handgun.
They say a man was said to have been trying to get into vehicles parked in the area when a resident confronted him, and the pair exchanged words.
A little while later, a loud bang was heard in front of one of the homes.
Police say it is believed the incident happened at around 4:30 a.m.
The officers say the suspect was believed to have had a gun.
He was last spotted fleeing the scene on foot along Brookside Crescent.
Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Since early July, there have been a half-dozen shootings in Kitchener as well as several other incidents involving handguns.
Comments