Waterloo police investigate another shooting in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating another reported gun incident in the city of Kitchener.

Police were called to a home near Ramblewood Way and Brookside Crescent after receiving a call about an argument which involved a handgun.

Read more: Police release video of 2 men connected to Waterloo highway shooting

They say a man was said to have been trying to get into vehicles parked in the area when a resident confronted him, and the pair exchanged words.

A little while later, a loud bang was heard in front of one of the homes.

Police say it is believed the incident happened at around 4:30 a.m.

The officers say the suspect was believed to have had a gun.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last spotted fleeing the scene on foot along Brookside Crescent.

Police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Since early July, there have been a half-dozen shootings in Kitchener as well as several other incidents involving handguns.