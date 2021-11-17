SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports 324 new cases, 7 deaths as active and average cases hit 14-week low

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 6:50 pm
Click to play video: 'How might flooding affect B.C.’s COVID-19 programs?' How might flooding affect B.C.’s COVID-19 programs?
WATCH: Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details on how the current flooding crisis in so.uthern B.C. might affect the province's battle against COVID-19.

British Columbia reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with seven additional deaths.

The update lowered B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases to 418 and left the province with 3,380 active cases, the lowest both figures have been in 14 weeks.

Sources told Global News one of the fatalities involved a person in their 20s.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 108 were in the Fraser Health region, 60 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 50 were in the Interior Health region, 73 were in the Northern Health region and 33 were in the Island Health region.

Health officials reported 368 active cases in hospital, including 109 in critical or intensive care.

Read more: B.C. reports first case of new strain of COVID-19 Delta variant AY 4.2

They also confirmed an outbreak at M.V. Beattie Elementary school in Enderby.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 4.2 million British Columbians, 90.7 per cent of those eligible, have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 4.02 million people, 86.9 per cent of those eligible, have had two doses.

Read more: What is the new COVID-19 mutation known as ‘Delta plus’? Here’s what we know

The province said that the 22 per cent of British Coumbians who weren’t fully vaccinated accounted for 60.8 per cent of cases over the past two weeks and 71.9 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 213,682 total cases, while 2,281 people have died.

