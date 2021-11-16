B.C. health officials set to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to provide their weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The province continues to prepare to vaccinate children 5 to 11 years old, waiting for Health Canada’s approval on Pfizer’s submission to use the Comirnaty vaccine for younger children.

Parents in B.C. can register their children to be notified when their kids are eligible here.

Henry is expected Tuesday to provide additional information around where the vaccine will be administered once approved.

Health Canada is expected to make a decision either later this week or next week, while the United States has already signed off on the vaccine and has begun immunizing kids.

The province is expected to work with the school system to provide public health information about the efficacy of the vaccine.

If approved, the expectation is immunizations could be provided in late November or early December.

The briefing is also expected to focus on current pressures on the health-care system in the northern and Interior health regions, as well as the impact of this week’s flooding and mudslides caused by B.C.’s latest atmospheric river.