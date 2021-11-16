SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. health officials set to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 1:24 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after talking about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to provide their weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The province continues to prepare to vaccinate children 5 to 11 years old, waiting for Health Canada’s approval on Pfizer’s submission to use the Comirnaty vaccine for younger children.

Parents in B.C. can register their children to be notified when their kids are eligible here.

Henry is expected Tuesday to provide additional information around where the vaccine will be administered once approved.

Read more: B.C. preparing to vaccinate kids aged five to 11, with approval expected soon

Health Canada decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for children expected in one or two weeks

Health Canada is expected to make a decision either later this week or next week, while the United States has already signed off on the vaccine and has begun immunizing kids.

The province is expected to work with the school system to provide public health information about the efficacy of the vaccine.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 1,270 new cases over 72 hours, along with 16 deaths

If approved, the expectation is immunizations could be provided in late November or early December.

The briefing is also expected to focus on current pressures on the health-care system in the northern and Interior health regions, as well as the impact of this week’s flooding and mudslides caused by B.C.’s latest atmospheric river.

COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid vaccine tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagbonnie henry update tagPfizer kids vaccine tagvaccines kids tagbc vaccine kids tag

