Chilliwack officials closely watching Abbotsford pump station; more than 1K homes evacuated

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the City of Chilliwack say they’re closely watching the Sumas Prairie, after flooding forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes in the community.

Evacuation orders remained in place on Wednesday for residents of the Yarrow and Majuba Hill areas, Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove said in a Wednesday briefing.

3:27 B.C. floods: Fire and water threatens Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford B.C. floods: Fire and water threatens Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Those areas are adjacent to the flooded Sumas Prairie, which Abbotsford officials said Tuesday could still see a “catastrophic” infusion of more water should the Barrowtown Pump Station fail.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 200 Chilliwack residents, staff and firefighters turned out Tuesday to help in the overnight work to build a wall of sandbags around the pump station, which has been struggling to keep up with flood waters from Washington state’s Nooksack River

“This emergency has shown how important community is,” Popove said.

Other parts of Chilliwack were not currently at risk of flooding, Popove said, adding that city staff were closely monitoring dikes and the Barrowtown pump situation.

Chilliwack emergency coordinator and Fire Chief Chris Wilson Chilliwack emergency coordinator and Fire Chief Chris Wilson described Tuesday’s evacuation as “smooth,” adding he believed almost everyone had safely exited the Yarrow area by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

2:51 B.C. floods: Farmers rescue cattle in Abbotsford flooding waters B.C. floods: Farmers rescue cattle in Abbotsford flooding waters

He said more than 640 people had registered with emergency social services, nearly 200 of whom were sheltering at Evergreen Hall and the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilson added that the city has seen a flood of offers of volunteers and donated goods, but said Chilliwack was not currently accepting either.

Chilliwack director of planning and engineering David Blaine said there were still concerns in some areas of the city about hillside washouts, and said city crews were working as quickly as possible to shore them up.

He urged residents to respect all road closures.