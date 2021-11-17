Quebec sees jump in daily COVID-19 cases with more than 700 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec added 718 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday but no additional deaths linked to the virus.

Since the health crisis began, Quebec has tallied 436,084 infections and 418,639 recoveries.

The seven-day average of daily cases is 639 with the province reporting 5,897 active cases.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday, 431 were among unvaccinated people or those less than two weeks removed from a first dose of vaccine.

Hospitalizations linked to the pandemic were below the 200-mark with 195 patients for a decrease of five since Tuesday. Of those in hospital, 47 are receiving treatment in the ICU.

According to the latest data provided by the Health Ministry, those who are unvaccinated are 15.8 times more likely to be hospitalized due to Covid-19 than those who are adequately vaccinated. The risk is only 3.6 times greater after one dose.

To date more than 13,4 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec including 8,413 doses in the last 24 hours.

Booster shots are now being recommended for Quebecers aged 70 and over and for those having received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Appointment booking for those 80 and over began on Tuesday, while those 75 and over can start registering on the Clic Santé website on Thursday.

More time slots will become available next week.

The death toll attributable to the virus remains unchanged at 11,548.