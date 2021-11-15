Menu

Health

Quebec reports 509 COVID-19 cases as some restrictions eased

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec easing restrictions for dancing, masks in class and ski hills' Quebec easing restrictions for dancing, masks in class and ski hills
Quebec has announced a long list of COVID-19 restrictions it will lift in two weeks' time. Karaoke and dancing in bars is being given the green light and public health has finally lifted the recommendation to favour working from home.As Raquel Fletcher reports, Quebecers will have a lot more freedom, but the vaccine passport and mandatory masks will remain in effect for the most part. – Nov 2, 2021

Quebec is reporting 509 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one more death linked to the virus as several restrictions are being loosened across the province.

High school students are getting a reprieve and are no longer being required to wear a mask while in the classroom. Mask wearing, however, remains mandatory in common areas.

The ban on dancing and karaoke is also being lifted on Monday.

To date, the province has recorded 434,849 infections and 417,519 recoveries bringing the number of active cases to 5,784.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations are on the rise compared to the previous day with 21 patients admitted and eight discharged for a total of 202. Of those, 42 are in intensive care.

Read more: As COVID-19 case rise, here’s what to expect from the pandemic this winter

The latest data shows by Quebec’s health ministry shows that the risk of infection is 4.4 greater in people who are unvaccinated, compared to those who are adequately vaccinated.

Of the new infections reported on Monday, 326 were in unvaccinated Quebecers.

Being unvaccinated also carries a greater risk of hospitalization, 15,6 times higher than someone who is fully vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 could come in ‘one to two weeks’: Health Canada

In the last 24 hours,  4,483 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered for more than 13,4 million doses given in Quebec since the immunization campaign began.

Health officials have said they are ready to rollout vaccination for children between the ages of five and 11 pending approval of a vaccine by Health Canada.

Last week, Health Canada said a decision was forthcoming within the next two weeks.

To date, 11,546 Quebecers have died of complications linked to the virus.

