Quebec reports 509 COVID-19 cases as some restrictions eased

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 509 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one more death linked to the virus as several restrictions are being loosened across the province.

High school students are getting a reprieve and are no longer being required to wear a mask while in the classroom. Mask wearing, however, remains mandatory in common areas.

The ban on dancing and karaoke is also being lifted on Monday.

To date, the province has recorded 434,849 infections and 417,519 recoveries bringing the number of active cases to 5,784.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations are on the rise compared to the previous day with 21 patients admitted and eight discharged for a total of 202. Of those, 42 are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest data shows by Quebec’s health ministry shows that the risk of infection is 4.4 greater in people who are unvaccinated, compared to those who are adequately vaccinated.

Of the new infections reported on Monday, 326 were in unvaccinated Quebecers.

Being unvaccinated also carries a greater risk of hospitalization, 15,6 times higher than someone who is fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 4,483 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered for more than 13,4 million doses given in Quebec since the immunization campaign began.

Health officials have said they are ready to rollout vaccination for children between the ages of five and 11 pending approval of a vaccine by Health Canada.

Last week, Health Canada said a decision was forthcoming within the next two weeks.

To date, 11,546 Quebecers have died of complications linked to the virus.