UN responds to Elon Musk challenge with US$6.6B plan to fight world hunger

The United Nations’ World Food Programme has responded to Tesla founder Elon Musk’s ask for a plan to tackle world hunger with a US$6.6-billion pitch.

On Monday, the executive director of the UN agency unveiled a plan on Twitter after Musk, one of the world’s richest men, challenged him on the social media platform late last month.

“This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable,” tweeted David Beasley. “@elonmusk, you asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is! We’re ready to talk with you – and anyone else – who is serious about saving lives.”

This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable. @elonmusk, you asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is! We're ready to talk with you – and anyone else – who is serious about saving lives. The ask is $6.6B to avert famine in 2022: https://t.co/eJLmfcMVqE — David Beasley (@WFPChief) November 15, 2021

The plan involves an ask for the world’s wealthiest people to fund a US$6.6-billion initiative to help “save 42 million people from famine” next year, the World Food Programme said on its website.

In its pitch, the UN agency said US$3.5 billion would be used to purchase and deliver food, US$2 billion would go towards cash and food vouchers, US$700 million would be earmarked for countries to design and implement food programs, and US$400 million would ensure proper management of global and regional operations, administration and accountability.

“The world is on fire. I’ve been warning about the perfect storm brewing due to Covid, conflict, climate shocks & now, rising supply chain costs,” Beasley tweeted. “IT IS HERE. 45M lives are at stake—and increasing daily. If you don’t feed people, you feed conflict, destabilization & mass migration.”

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Musk has yet to respond on Twitter, but on Oct. 31 said in a tweet that if the World Food Programme could describe how US$6 billion would help solve world hunger, he’d “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”

Musk’s challenge was in response to a CNN story in which Beasley said the world’s richest people could help solve world hunger, and called out Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.