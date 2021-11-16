SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

‘A lot’ of premiers want end to molecular test required to enter Canada: Doug Ford

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 4:26 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says “a lot of premiers” would like to see the molecular COVID-19 testing requirement for entry to Canada dispensed with.

Ford made the remarks in response to a reporter’s question at an unrelated press conference on Tuesday.

He was asked about border communities struggling with economic recovery, and whether the often costly molecular test requirement should be removed to assist them in improving their economic rebound, as the test can be a disincentive to potential travellers.

Read more: Canada looking ‘quite carefully’ at PCR testing rules as U.S. land border reopens

It was discussed in a meeting with the country’s premiers on Monday, he said, and added “a lot of premiers want to see that.”

Ford said the topic will be brought up with the prime minister.

Currently, a negative molecular test result, such as a PCR test, is required to enter the country.

It must be taken within 72 hours of a person’s planned entry.

The rule applies to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.

