Barge adrift in Vancouver’s English Bay as rainfall drenches southern B.C.

A barge is drifting loose in Vancouver’s English Bay as an atmospheric river drenches the southern part of the province, leading to widespread flooding.

Downtown Vancouver Twitter users shared footage of the runaway vessel on Monday afternoon, which at times, struck parts of the seawall and came close to the Burrard Bridge.

THERE’S A GIANT UNMOORED BARGE ON THE LOOSE HEADING TOWARDS BURRARD BRIDGE w pic.twitter.com/bmsnbqnlv0 — Jorge Amigo (@AmigoJor) November 15, 2021

The vessel, whose ownership and contents have not yet been confirmed, drew a large crowd of onlookers to Sunset Beach. Waves at least a metre in height splashed pedestrians and cyclists.

By email, the Port of Vancouver said the Canadian Coast Guard is the lead agency for the incident, but it’s keeping an eye on the barge, nevertheless.

“We are monitoring the situation as it evolves to ensure the barge does not pose a hazard to marine navigation,” wrote Port of Vancouver spokesperson Matti Polychronis.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian Coast Guard and Vancouver Police Department for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stanley Park and the seawall are closed temporarily due to high winds, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

UPDATE: Due to high winds, and for everyone's safety, Stanley Park will be closed temporarily. Park Rangers are on site to direct vehicles to the exits, and will be closing the gates. The Seawall is also closed. Continue to check back for updates. #BCStorm @CityofVancouver https://t.co/g7hIO71K1v — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) November 15, 2021

The rainfall, and ensuing flooding, landslides and mudslides have shut down major arterial highways in the province and forced several city-wide evacuations.

Hundreds were stranded in cars and emergency shelters as of Monday afternoon.

