Weather

Barge adrift in Vancouver’s English Bay as rainfall drenches southern B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 5:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Barge drifts loose in Vancouver’s English Bay as atmospheric river drenches B.C.' Barge drifts loose in Vancouver’s English Bay as atmospheric river drenches B.C.
A large barge drifted loose in Vancouver's English Bay on Monday afternoon, as an atmospheric river drenched the southern part of the province, leading to widespread flooding. Downtown Vancouver Twitter users shared footage of the free-floating vessel, which came close to the shoreline and Burrard Bridge.

A barge is drifting loose in Vancouver’s English Bay as an atmospheric river drenches the southern part of the province, leading to widespread flooding.

Downtown Vancouver Twitter users shared footage of the runaway vessel on Monday afternoon, which at times, struck parts of the seawall and came close to the Burrard Bridge.

The vessel, whose ownership and contents have not yet been confirmed, drew a large crowd of onlookers to Sunset Beach. Waves at least a metre in height splashed pedestrians and cyclists.

By email, the Port of Vancouver said the Canadian Coast Guard is the lead agency for the incident, but it’s keeping an eye on the barge, nevertheless.

“We are monitoring the situation as it evolves to ensure the barge does not pose a hazard to marine navigation,” wrote Port of Vancouver spokesperson Matti Polychronis.

Read more: Helicopter rescues begin for about 275 people trapped between mudslides in Agassiz, B.C.

Global News has reached out to the Canadian Coast Guard and Vancouver Police Department for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stanley Park and the seawall are closed temporarily due to high winds, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

The rainfall, and ensuing flooding, landslides and mudslides have shut down major arterial highways in the province and forced several city-wide evacuations.

Hundreds were stranded in cars and emergency shelters as of Monday afternoon.

More to come

