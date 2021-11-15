Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police kept busy with Sunday stabbings

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 2:55 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a fight escalated into a stabbing, police said.

The incident took place Sunday around 7 p.m. at a restaurant in the River Avenue and Osborne Street area.

Police said they were called to a fight between two men, and said when they arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been stabbed and was bleeding profusely.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition (later upgraded to stable), and other restaurant patrons pointed out the suspect to police.

The accused, 20, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate downtown stabbing

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier that day, around 2 p.m., police were called to another stabbing, near Sherbrook Street and Alexander Avenue.

The victim in that incident, also in his 40s, was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police said the investigation continues and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Health care worker stabbed at Seven Oaks continues to recover' Health care worker stabbed at Seven Oaks continues to recover
Health care worker stabbed at Seven Oaks continues to recover – Oct 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagStabbing tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg stabbing tagStabbings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers