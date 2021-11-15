Winnipeg police kept busy with Sunday stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a fight escalated into a stabbing, police said.

The incident took place Sunday around 7 p.m. at a restaurant in the River Avenue and Osborne Street area.

Police said they were called to a fight between two men, and said when they arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been stabbed and was bleeding profusely.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition (later upgraded to stable), and other restaurant patrons pointed out the suspect to police.

The accused, 20, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Earlier that day, around 2 p.m., police were called to another stabbing, near Sherbrook Street and Alexander Avenue.

The victim in that incident, also in his 40s, was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police said the investigation continues and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

