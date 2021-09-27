Winnipeg police investigate downtown stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious stabbing incident near Ellice Avenue and Young Street on Friday night.

Police said the stabbing was reported at 10:30 p.m. With the help of the Air1 helicopter, officers found a man who had been stabbed and who was being given first-aid by bystanders.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police said the man was walking through the area when he was physically assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects. He managed to escape, but collapsed at the corner of Ellice and Young due to his injuries.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call major crimes at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

0:43 Crown drops manslaughter charge for woman accused of Winnipeg youth stabbing death Crown drops manslaughter charge for woman accused of Winnipeg youth stabbing death