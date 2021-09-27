Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigate downtown stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 1:25 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a serious stabbing incident near Ellice Avenue and Young Street on Friday night.

Police said the stabbing was reported at 10:30 p.m. With the help of the Air1 helicopter, officers found a man who had been stabbed and who was being given first-aid by bystanders.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Read more: Winnipeg man stabbed in road rage incident: police

Police said the man was walking through the area when he was physically assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects. He managed to escape, but collapsed at the corner of Ellice and Young due to his injuries.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call major crimes at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Crown drops manslaughter charge for woman accused of Winnipeg youth stabbing death' Crown drops manslaughter charge for woman accused of Winnipeg youth stabbing death
Crown drops manslaughter charge for woman accused of Winnipeg youth stabbing death

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagStabbing tagcrime in winnipeg tagWinnipeg stabbing tagMajor Crimes tagMan stabbed tagstabbing investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers