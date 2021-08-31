Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man stabbed in road rage incident: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 12:28 pm
A 20-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault after another man was stabbed during a road-rage incident Aug. 14. View image in full screen
A 20-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault after another man was stabbed during a road-rage incident Aug. 14. Randall Paull / Global News

A Winnipeg man was left with life-threatening injuries after police say he was stabbed by another man during a fit of road rage earlier this month.

Police say the two men had never met before the road-rage incident in the East Kildonan neighbourhood around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

Read more: Man intentionally hit by car in weekend incident, Winnipeg police say

They say a verbal fight between the two men escalated until they each pulled over along the side of the roadway.

That’s when police say the lone driver of one of the vehicles got out and stabbed the other man.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries by the female driver of the vehicle he was in. The suspect fled the area in his vehicle.

Trending Stories

A release from police Tuesday didn’t give an update on the victim’s condition.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest Ontario anti-masker at local rally

Police say a 20-year-old man from Winnipeg arrested Monday has been charged with aggravated assault.

The man has since been released on an undertaking, police said.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man killed in weekend stabbing, police say' Winnipeg man killed in weekend stabbing, police say
Winnipeg man killed in weekend stabbing, police say – Aug 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagWinnipeg police tagStabbing tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg stabbing tagEast Kildonan tagWinnipeg road rage tagroad range tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers