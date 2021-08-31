Winnipeg man stabbed in road rage incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man was left with life-threatening injuries after police say he was stabbed by another man during a fit of road rage earlier this month.

Police say the two men had never met before the road-rage incident in the East Kildonan neighbourhood around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

They say a verbal fight between the two men escalated until they each pulled over along the side of the roadway.

That’s when police say the lone driver of one of the vehicles got out and stabbed the other man.

An adult male has been charged after becoming involved in a road-rage incident which led to a victim getting stabbed and taken to hospital.

Full release:https://t.co/4qRktQFrEs — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 31, 2021

The 29-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries by the female driver of the vehicle he was in. The suspect fled the area in his vehicle.

A release from police Tuesday didn’t give an update on the victim’s condition.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Winnipeg arrested Monday has been charged with aggravated assault.

The man has since been released on an undertaking, police said.

