Manitoba reports 4 more deaths, 399 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Health officials in Manitoba say another four people COVID-19 have died and 399 new infections have been found across the province over the weekend.

The latest cases reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Monday bring the number of active infections in Manitoba to 1,499 and the province’s five-day test positivity rate to 5.9 per cent.

The cases include 140 on Saturday, 102 on Sunday and 157 reported Monday.

The site shows Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll up four from Friday to 1,273. Details on the latest deaths will come in the province’s next COVID-19 press release, expected Wednesday.

The majority of the new cases reported on Monday — 72 infections — were in the Southern Health region.

Another 31 infections were reported in the Northern Health region. 31 cases come from the Winnipeg Health region, 12 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and 6 new cases were reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Manitoba has now reported 65,763 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

According to data on the site, 81 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who were not fully vaccinated.

There were 146 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported as of Monday morning and 31 patients in intensive care units.

Outbreaks have also been declared at Portage District General Hospital Dialysis Unit and at Westdale School from Grades 1-6.

“The classes have been moved to remote learning and the schools moved to the Restricted (Orange) level on the Pandemic Response System,” said the province.

“The outbreak at River Heights School, kindergarten cohort, in Brandon has been declared over. The school has returned to the Caution (Yellow) level.”

Meanwhile, a provincial site tracking variants shows Manitoba currently has 533 active variant cases.

Since the first variant cases were found in Manitoba in mid-February the province has reported 21,927 cases and 254 deaths linked to the more contagious strains.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

