Manitoba reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 5-day test positivity rates passes 4 per cent

Manitoba’s five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate inched past four per cent for the first time in months as 73 new cases of the virus were announced Tuesday.

The cases reported on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday bring Manitoba’s total number of active infections to 1,069 and the province’s five-day test positivity rate to 4.3 per cent.

It’s the first time the provincial five-day test positivity rate has passed four per cent since mid-July.

The Southern Health region saw the largest one-day jump in cases, with 31 infections reported Tuesday.

Another 18 cases come from the Winnipeg Health region, 15 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, nine were reported in the Northern Health region. No new cases were reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

According to data on the site, 49 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and 18 were fully vaccinated.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 reported on the dashboard remained at 1,237 as of Tuesday.

There were 78 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported as of Tuesday morning, down five from Monday, and 17 patients in intensive care units, three less than reported the day before.

Health data shows 1,069 tests for COVID-19 were performed Monday.

Meanwhile, a provincial site tracking variants shows Manitoba currently has 607 active variant cases, including two active Alpha cases, 32 active Delta infections, and 573 unspecified cases.

Since the first variant cases were found in Manitoba in mid-February the province has reported 20,533 cases and 229 deaths linked to the more contagious strains.

In all, Manitoba has now reported 62,977 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

On the vaccination front, a provincial site tracking immunization efforts shows 86.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 83.3 have received two doses. According to the site, 214 vaccinations were scheduled on Tuesday.

On Monday health officials reported 334 new cases and two additional deaths over the previous three days.

