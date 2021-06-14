SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Manitoba’s top doctor gives COVID-19 update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 12:08 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during a COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during a COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: COVID-19 — new daily cases in Manitoba drop below 200, seven deaths reported Sunday

Manitoba reported seven new deaths of people with COVID-19 and 194 new cases of the virus Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s daily COVID-19 numbers declining, doctor says' Manitoba’s daily COVID-19 numbers declining, doctor says
Manitoba’s daily COVID-19 numbers declining, doctor says

Health officials said Sunday there are 3,305 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Read more: COVID-19 — 5 more deaths reported Saturday, Manitoba adds 294 new cases

The rolling five-day test positivity rate was 10.2 per cent in Winnipeg and 10.8 per cent provincially at last word Sunday.

Since March 2020, 1,100 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and the province has reported 54,357 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

