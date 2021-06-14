Manitoba’s top doctor gives COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer will give an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba reported seven new deaths of people with COVID-19 and 194 new cases of the virus Sunday.

Health officials said Sunday there are 3,305 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The rolling five-day test positivity rate was 10.2 per cent in Winnipeg and 10.8 per cent provincially at last word Sunday.

Since March 2020, 1,100 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and the province has reported 54,357 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

