COVID-19: new daily cases in Manitoba drop below 200, seven deaths reported Sunday

Manitoba added 194 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, continuing a steady, modest decline, however seven more deaths were reported.

The province says those who died ranged in age from their 60s to 90s, and all but two were connected to the Alpha variant.

Three each were from the Winnipeg health region and Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, and one was from the north.

A man in his 70s is said to have died from an unspecified variant of concern, and is connected to an outbreak at Carman Memorial Hospital.

The death toll now stands at 1,100.

There are 3,305 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, while 49,952 individuals have recovered.

The province provided the following breakdown of the latest cases.

102 are in the Winnipeg health region.

42 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

25 are in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

15 are in the Northern health region.

10 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The rolling five-day test-positivity rate dropped a full percentage point in Winnipeg to 10.2 per cent compared to the day before, while the province overall is down slightly to 10.8 per cent.

271 people are in hospitals across Manitoba, including 58 receiving intensive care.

A further 26 patients are in critical care outside of Manitoba. 25 in Ontario and one in Alberta.

No COVID-19 patients were transferred in or out of Manitoba for care Saturday.

To date, 26 people who were receiving intensive treatment outside of Manitoba have been repatriated.

Since Saturday, 1,943 laboratory tests were completed, out of 801,922 since February, 2020.