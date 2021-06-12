Menu

Health

COVID-19: 5 more deaths reported Saturday, Manitoba adds 294 new cases

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 12, 2021 2:35 pm
SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. View image in full screen
SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. The Associated Press

Manitoba recorded five additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, while the province added 294 new cases of the virus.

Two men and two women in their 60s, as well as a woman in her 70s, were the latest to succumb to the virus. All five were from Winnipeg.

Three of the deaths are attributed to the Alpha variant of concern, first identified in the U.K., while one is listed as “unspecified.”

The province provided the following breakdown of the latest cases:

  • 163 in the Winnipeg health region
  • 53 in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 32 in the Northern health region
  • 23 in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 23 in the Interlake-Eastern health region

There are now 3,437 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, while the death toll has climbed to 1,093.

The five-day test-positivity rate is sitting at 11.2 per cent both provincially and in Winnipeg.

Read more: Manitoba reports 223 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

In total, 285 individuals are in Manitoba hospitals, including 56 in intensive care.

Twenty-six patients are receiving critical care outside the province. One is in Alberta and the rest are in Ontario. The province says no one was transferred out of Manitoba Friday, while three people were repatriated.

To date, 26 patients have been brought back to Manitoba after receiving care elsewhere.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s daily COVID-19 numbers declining, doctor says' Manitoba’s daily COVID-19 numbers declining, doctor says
Manitoba’s daily COVID-19 numbers declining, doctor says

Additionally, health officials say a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the medicine unit at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre.

At least 2,225 laboratory tests for the virus were completed Friday, for a total of 799,662 since February 2020.

To date, the lab tests have confirmed 54,163 cases in Manitoba.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagPandemic tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagHealth tagVirus tag

