Health

Manitoba border with Ontario set to reopen Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 12:21 pm
The Ontario government restricted access from the Quebec and Manitoba land borders as of Monday, April 19, 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
The Ontario government restricted access from the Quebec and Manitoba land borders as of Monday, April 19, 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

The Manitoba/Ontario border is set to reopen after COVID-19 restrictions have left it closed to most travellers for months.

Ontario’s solicitor general, Sylvia Jones, said in a statement that the current orders will end just after midnight Wednesday.

“Following the province’s successful transition to Step One of Roadmap to Reopen, and with the approval of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, O.Reg 293/21 Persons Entering Ontario from Manitoba or Quebec has not been extended past its current expiry date,” Jones said.

Click to play video: 'Ontario police set up checkpoints along borders, begin turning away non-essential travelers' Ontario police set up checkpoints along borders, begin turning away non-essential travelers
Ontario police set up checkpoints along borders, begin turning away non-essential travelers – Apr 19, 2021

“The order will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at which time individuals will be able to enter Ontario via its interprovincial land and water borders.

“Those entering Ontario must continue to follow the public health measures in place in the province.”

Ontario’s border to the west with Manitoba and to the east with Quebec had been closed for non-essential travel since April.

The Quebec-Ontario border is also fully reopening to all forms of travel starting Wednesday as COVID-19 restrictions are loosened.

Ontario campgrounds that rely on Manitoban business face uncertain summer

“This reopening applies to anyone wishing to travel between the two provinces, without exception,” Quebec’s Public Security Ministry said in a statement issued Monday.

The federal government said last week it is looking to ease quarantine travel requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians by early July.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister recently announced that fully vaccinated people can travel in and out of the province without having to quarantine.

-With files from Kalina Laframboise

 

