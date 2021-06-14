Manitoba border with Ontario set to reopen Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba/Ontario border is set to reopen after COVID-19 restrictions have left it closed to most travellers for months.

Ontario’s solicitor general, Sylvia Jones, said in a statement that the current orders will end just after midnight Wednesday.

“Following the province’s successful transition to Step One of Roadmap to Reopen, and with the approval of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, O.Reg 293/21 Persons Entering Ontario from Manitoba or Quebec has not been extended past its current expiry date,” Jones said.

“The order will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at which time individuals will be able to enter Ontario via its interprovincial land and water borders.

“Those entering Ontario must continue to follow the public health measures in place in the province.”

Ontario’s border to the west with Manitoba and to the east with Quebec had been closed for non-essential travel since April.

The Quebec-Ontario border is also fully reopening to all forms of travel starting Wednesday as COVID-19 restrictions are loosened.

The federal government said last week it is looking to ease quarantine travel requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians by early July.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister recently announced that fully vaccinated people can travel in and out of the province without having to quarantine.

-With files from Kalina Laframboise