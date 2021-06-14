Quebec-Ontario border to reopen to non-essential travel as of Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec-Ontario border is fully reopening to all forms of travel starting Wednesday after it was shut down for nearly two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This reopening applies to anyone wishing to travel between the two provinces, without exception,” Quebec’s Public Security Ministry said in a statement issued Monday.

The border between the two provinces, which have been hard hit by the health crisis, was initially closed in late April to non-essential trips as Ontario saw novel coronavirus cases spike.

There were some exceptions during that period, but police presence was heavy on both sides in a bid to stem the tide of the virus. Checkpoints were set up at points of entry to enforce the closure.

With the reopening, Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault still urges caution while travelling between the two provinces.

A requirement that people travelling from Ontario to Quebec to return to their primary residence quarantine for 14 days has been lifted.

Under the plan, Ontarians will also be allowed to dine in restaurants in la belle province — but they still have to respect measures in place.

“We are counting on the collaboration of Ontario visitors so that they comply with the health rules in force in the various areas of Quebec,” Guilbault wrote on Twitter.

The decision comes as the situation improves in both provinces and other pandemic-related restrictions have been relaxed in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the border between Ontario and Manitoba will also reopen Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press

