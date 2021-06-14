SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Quebec-Ontario border to reopen to non-essential travel as of Wednesday

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 12:23 pm
Ontario Provincial Police check travellers entering Ontario from Quebec as new COVID-19 measures take effect Monday, April 19, 2021 in Hawkesbury, Ont. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police check travellers entering Ontario from Quebec as new COVID-19 measures take effect Monday, April 19, 2021 in Hawkesbury, Ont. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Quebec-Ontario border is fully reopening to all forms of travel starting Wednesday after it was shut down for nearly two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This reopening applies to anyone wishing to travel between the two provinces, without exception,” Quebec’s Public Security Ministry said in a statement issued Monday.

The border between the two provinces, which have been hard hit by the health crisis, was initially closed in late April to non-essential trips as Ontario saw novel coronavirus cases spike.

There were some exceptions during that period, but police presence was heavy on both sides in a bid to stem the tide of the virus. Checkpoints were set up at points of entry to enforce the closure.

Read more: Quebec records 123 new cases as pandemic restrictions are relaxed

With the reopening, Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault still urges caution while travelling between the two provinces.

Trending Stories

A requirement that people travelling from Ontario to Quebec to return to their primary residence quarantine for 14 days has been lifted.

Under the plan, Ontarians will also be allowed to dine in restaurants in la belle province — but they still have to respect measures in place.

“We are counting on the collaboration of Ontario visitors so that they comply with the health rules in force in the various areas of Quebec,” Guilbault wrote on Twitter.

The decision comes as the situation improves in both provinces and other pandemic-related restrictions have been relaxed in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the border between Ontario and Manitoba will also reopen Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Could Ontario see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the first reopening weekend?' Could Ontario see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the first reopening weekend?
Could Ontario see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the first reopening weekend?

with files from The Canadian Press

