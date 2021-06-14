Yellow is the new orange: Quebec lowers pandemic alert for some regions

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is once again easing COVID-19-related restrictions in some parts of the province, including Montreal and Quebec City.

As of Monday morning, all the regions that were previously classified as orange zones on the province’s pandemic alert system have been downgraded to yellow.

Those include Montreal, Quebec City, Laval, Montérégie to the south of Montreal, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Estrie, Outaouais and parts of Bas-St-Laurent.

The change means people from two different households can gather indoors, outdoor team sports can resume, and more people can attend weddings, funerals and religious services.

Quebec has reported fewer than 200 COVID-19 cases a day for more than a week, and hospitalizations have been falling steadily in recent weeks.

Premier Francois Legault says the province may relax public health measures further in the coming days, but any changes need to be implemented gradually to avoid another bump in cases.