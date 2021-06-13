Quebec reports 151 new COVID-19 cases as Montreal and Laval set to turn to zone yellow

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 151 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and two more virus-related deaths.

This is the eighth straight day that daily infection rates come in below 200 in the province.

As of Monday, all regions of the province will see their pandemic-alert levels go down to either yellow or green.

Montreal and Laval will be going from zone orange to zone yellow — meaning residents can gather indoors with a second household while wearing masks.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by 12 from Saturday to 215. Of those, 58 patients are in the intensive care unit, a decrease of one from the day before.

Health officials say neither of the two deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the province now stands at 11,172.

On Saturday public health reported 1,970 active cases in the province, dipping below the 2,000 mark for the first time since last September.

Quebec has reported more than 372,989 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 359,981 cases have recovered.

The province saw 97,000 doses of the vaccine administered on Saturday and 5,325 doses were added to the toll from before June 12.

The total number of shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December 2020 is now 6,697,703.