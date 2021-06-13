SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports 151 new COVID-19 cases as Montreal and Laval set to turn to zone yellow

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 12:12 pm
People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec is reporting 151 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and two more virus-related deaths.

This is the eighth straight day that daily infection rates come in below 200 in the province.

As of Monday, all regions of the province will see their pandemic-alert levels go down to either yellow or green.

Montreal and Laval will be going from zone orange to zone yellow — meaning residents can gather indoors with a second household while wearing masks.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by 12 from Saturday to 215. Of those, 58 patients are in the intensive care unit, a decrease of one from the day before.

READ MORE: Trudeau faces questions on Canada-U.S. border reopening following easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions

Health officials say neither of the two deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the province now stands at 11,172.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday public health reported 1,970 active cases in the province, dipping below the 2,000 mark for the first time since last September.

Quebec has reported more than 372,989 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 359,981 cases have recovered.

The province saw 97,000 doses of the vaccine administered on Saturday and 5,325 doses were added to the toll from before June 12.

The total number of shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December 2020 is now 6,697,703.

