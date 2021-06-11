Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 11 2021 6:09pm
01:48

Calls grow to change dosage interval for COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine

While some other jurisdictions in the province have cut the dosage interval for AstraZeneca, Ontario continues to stand behind 12 weeks between doses. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Advertisement

Video Home