Manitoba again expands 2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

All Manitobans who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 10 can now make an appointment for a second jab.

Health officials expanded eligibility for the second shot by four days on Monday.

All Indigenous people in the province, as well as people with certain high-risk medical conditions, can also book a second dose.

Health officials have said those making second-dose appointments need to know which vaccine they first received, and the date the dose was given. Personal vaccine information can be found on Shared Health’s website or by calling the local public health office.

Meanwhile, all Manitobans 12 and over are eligible to book their first-dose appointments.

Walk-in appointments for first doses will be accepted without an appointment at the Leila super site Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The clinic at 770 Leila Ave. will be accepting walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Pop-up vaccination clinics are planned across the province throughout June. A full list of dates and locations can be found on the province’s website.

First- and second-dose vaccine appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visiting the province’s website.

Health officials said as of Monday 1,045,956 doses of vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.

They say the province has received a total of 1,154,390 doses of vaccine, including 829,530 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 233,100 doses of Moderna and 91,760 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a release Monday. the province said it is expecting to receive another 87,750 doses of Pfizer and 105,000 of Moderna this week.

