Flooding and mudslides in B.C. wreak havoc on highways, forcing evacuations

By Amy Judd & Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 11:50 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: B.C. government officials give an update on the flooding Monday morning.

Flooding, mudslides and rockslides have wreaked havoc across southern B.C., closing highways, prompting widespread evacuations and leaving motorists stranded.

On Highway 7 near Agassiz, 50 vehicles have been stuck all night between two landslides.

At 10 p.m. Sunday, the Agassiz Fire Department called for help.

Vancouver-based Canada Task Force 1, the heavy urban search-and-rescue team that has personnel with all kinds of emergency backgrounds, was dispatched.

Team leader Assistant Fire Chief David Boone, along with 35 members, arrived at 2 a.m. His crews were up all night and they’re now getting some rest because they can’t do anything but plan, he said, due to falling debris.

A state of emergency has been issued for the District of Kent.

Read more: Highways 1, 3, 7 and Coquihalla closed near Hope due to slides and flooding

Click to play video: 'Flood watches, rainfall warnings as atmospheric river drenches southern B.C.' Flood watches, rainfall warnings as atmospheric river drenches southern B.C.
Flood watches, rainfall warnings as atmospheric river drenches southern B.C.

In Merritt, Princeton and Abbotsford, heavy and continuous rain have forced evacuations.

In Merritt, an evacuation order has been issued for residents living in the 200-year flood plain of the Coldwater River, south of Nicola Avenue.

Residents have been told to register as the ESS Reception Evacuation Centre where 50 beds have been set up.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 14' B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 14
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 14

Flooding in Abbotsford has also led to evacuation alerts throughout the city, including Eagle Mountain and the Dawson Road area, where debris and runoff from a landslide are affecting nearly 50 homes. An Evacuation Centre has been set up at the Abbotsford Recreation Area on McMillan Road.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has also issued an evacuation order for 34 addresses in Electoral Area H due to rising levels of the Tulameen River.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay clear of floodwaters.

All public schools in Mission and in Chilliwack are also closed today because of the weather.

A reminder to drivers Monday morning, all major east-west routes in and out of the Lower Mainland remain closed.

The Trans-Canada Highway to Alberta, between Revelstoke and Golden, is closed due to flooding and related mudslides and debris.

