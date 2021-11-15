Flooding and mudslides in B.C. wreak havoc on highways, forcing evacuations

Send this page to someone via email

Flooding, mudslides and rockslides have wreaked havoc across southern B.C., closing highways, prompting widespread evacuations and leaving motorists stranded.

On Highway 7 near Agassiz, 50 vehicles have been stuck all night between two landslides.

At 10 p.m. Sunday, the Agassiz Fire Department called for help.

Vancouver-based Canada Task Force 1, the heavy urban search-and-rescue team that has personnel with all kinds of emergency backgrounds, was dispatched.

Team leader Assistant Fire Chief David Boone, along with 35 members, arrived at 2 a.m. His crews were up all night and they’re now getting some rest because they can’t do anything but plan, he said, due to falling debris.

A state of emergency has been issued for the District of Kent.

Story continues below advertisement

Ballpark rainfall totals for selected places – updated to 7 am PST. 😮😮 @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/8t40o25RSf — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) November 15, 2021

1:43 Flood watches, rainfall warnings as atmospheric river drenches southern B.C. Flood watches, rainfall warnings as atmospheric river drenches southern B.C.

In Merritt, Princeton and Abbotsford, heavy and continuous rain have forced evacuations.

In Merritt, an evacuation order has been issued for residents living in the 200-year flood plain of the Coldwater River, south of Nicola Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents have been told to register as the ESS Reception Evacuation Centre where 50 beds have been set up.

2:44 B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 14 B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 14

Due to major rainfall in the Coquihalla area, BC River Forecast Centre have issued a flood warning which includes the City of Merritt. All properties within the Coldwater River 200 year flood plain are on Evacuation Alert. For more information, visit https://t.co/awovdIJ8em pic.twitter.com/Wsm1mNJMaN — City of Merritt (@CityofMerritt) November 15, 2021

Flooding in Abbotsford has also led to evacuation alerts throughout the city, including Eagle Mountain and the Dawson Road area, where debris and runoff from a landslide are affecting nearly 50 homes. An Evacuation Centre has been set up at the Abbotsford Recreation Area on McMillan Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has also issued an evacuation order for 34 addresses in Electoral Area H due to rising levels of the Tulameen River.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay clear of floodwaters.

All public schools in Mission and in Chilliwack are also closed today because of the weather.

A reminder to drivers Monday morning, all major east-west routes in and out of the Lower Mainland remain closed.

The Trans-Canada Highway to Alberta, between Revelstoke and Golden, is closed due to flooding and related mudslides and debris.

Story continues below advertisement

A look at the #Coquihalla in the #BChwy5 Portia area. Crews are on site and engineers are assessing the risk and impact. Safety is our top priority.

Check @DriveBC for updates. pic.twitter.com/TjdHtkLEuP — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 14, 2021

Advertisement