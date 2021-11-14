Menu

Canada

33-year-old man in critical condition after explosion in Stoney Creek home

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 14, 2021 8:51 am
Hamilton Police are investigating an explosion at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday evening. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are investigating an explosion at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday evening. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

One person has been hospitalized with severe injuries after an explosion at a home in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton Police say they were called to the home on Francis St. at 7:41 p.m. Saturday.

A 33 year old man was taken to hospital. He is in critical but stable condition, police said.

There was only minor damage to the residence, but Hamilton Police say they will be investigating throughout the day on Sunday.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is also investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 905-546-2963.

