33-year-old man in critical condition after explosion in Stoney Creek home

One person has been hospitalized with severe injuries after an explosion at a home in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton Police say they were called to the home on Francis St. at 7:41 p.m. Saturday.

A 33 year old man was taken to hospital. He is in critical but stable condition, police said.

There was only minor damage to the residence, but Hamilton Police say they will be investigating throughout the day on Sunday.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is also investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 905-546-2963.