One man dead after shooting at plaza on Hamilton mountain

Hamilton Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an east Mountain plaza.

Emergency crews were called to the plaza on Upper Ottawa Street near Stone Church Road just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting at Raoable Restaurant in #HamOnt. A 26-year-old male was killed. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. If you saw something, please call 905-546-4067 or @1800222TIPS. Read More: https://t.co/UBZhQSrwgP — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 14, 2021

Police say a 26-year-old male was found inside a restaurant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the bar in dark clothing, investigators said.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area on Sunday as they canvass for video and witnesses.

With a large number of patrons inside Raoable Restaurant, Lounge and Bar at the time of the shooting, police said, they are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.