One man dead after shooting at plaza on Hamilton mountain

Hamilton Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an east Mountain plaza.
Emergency crews were called to the plaza on Upper Ottawa Street near Stone Church Road just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a 26-year-old male was found inside a restaurant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Two male suspects were seen fleeing the bar in dark clothing, investigators said.
There will be a heavy police presence in the area on Sunday as they canvass for video and witnesses.
With a large number of patrons inside Raoable Restaurant, Lounge and Bar at the time of the shooting, police said, they are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
