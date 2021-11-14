Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One man dead after shooting at plaza on Hamilton mountain

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 14, 2021 11:12 am
Hamilton Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an east mountain plaza early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an east mountain plaza early Sunday morning. Global News

Hamilton Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an east Mountain plaza.

Emergency crews were called to the plaza on Upper Ottawa Street near Stone Church Road just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a 26-year-old male was found inside a restaurant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Read more: 33-year-old man in critical condition after explosion in Stoney Creek home

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the bar in dark clothing, investigators said.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area on Sunday as they canvass for video and witnesses.

With a large number of patrons inside Raoable Restaurant, Lounge and Bar at the time of the shooting, police said, they are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Click to play video: 'What ‘The right to disconnect’ law means for workers' What ‘The right to disconnect’ law means for workers
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton Shooting tagHamilton Mountain tagUpper Ottawa Street tagHamilton Mountain shooting tagraoable restaurant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers