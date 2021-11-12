Man wanted in connection with Winnipeg kidnapping that saw woman jump from speeding SUV

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman escaped a kidnapping by jumping out of a speeding SUV after being beaten and dragged into a vehicle from a Winnipeg bus stop.

The woman was rushed to hospital with significant injuries after leaping out of the SUV while it sped down the Trans-Canada Highway near Deacon’s Corner around 8:40 p.m. Nov. 1.

Read more: Victim of Winnipeg house fire homicide identified by police

In a release Friday, police say the woman in her 20s had been seriously assaulted and then kidnapped by two men from a bus stop near St. Mary’s Road and Fermor Avenue about 40 minutes earlier.

Winnipeg police are expected to release more information at a 12 p.m. press conference Friday. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Story continues below advertisement

2:46 Winnipeg police lay first degree murder, drug trafficking charges against criminal organization members Winnipeg police lay first degree murder, drug trafficking charges against criminal organization members – Jul 27, 2020

Police say a witness tried to stop the woman from being dragged into a waiting vehicle, but they backed off after being threatened with a knife.

They say the driver of the SUV stopped to pick up the woman after she jumped out of the vehicle along the highway, but sped off instead because other vehicles were around.

Bystanders called RCMP after the woman jumped out of the SUV, and she was rushed to hospital in Steinbach. She was later transferred to hospital in Winnipeg due to the severity of her injuries.

There was no update on her condition Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was known to her attackers, police say.

Police say they’ve made one arrest in the case but they’re still looking for another suspect.

0:29 RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor – Jun 24, 2019

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jason Robert Baker, 28.

Baker is described as six feet one inch tall and 193 pounds. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Meanwhile, Joshua Andrew Baker, 22, was arrested Nov. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

He is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, personating a peace officer, robbery and two counts of failing to comply with a probation officer.

Joshua Andrew Baker has been detained in custody.

–With files from Brittany Greenslade