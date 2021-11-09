Menu

Crime

Victim of Winnipeg house fire homicide identified by police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 4:43 pm
In this screenshot taken from Google Maps and provided by Winnipeg Police, 510 Young St. before it burned on Sept. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
In this screenshot taken from Google Maps and provided by Winnipeg Police, 510 Young St. before it burned on Sept. 21, 2021. Google Maps/WPS

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a September homicide and are reaching out to the public to help with the investigation.

Police responded to an incident at 510 Young St. on the morning of Sept. 21, where a woman, now identified as 44-year-old Faye Sanderson, was found dead after a house fire was extinguished. Police believe the fire was deliberately set.

Anyone with information about the incident, with video surveillance in the nearby area, or who has any information about Sanderson’s interactions before the fire, is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-958-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police' House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police
House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police – Sep 29, 2021
