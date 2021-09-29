Menu

Crime

House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 12:23 pm
In this screenshot taken from Google Maps and provided by Winnipeg Police, 510 Young St. before it burned on Sept. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
In this screenshot taken from Google Maps and provided by Winnipeg Police, 510 Young St. before it burned on Sept. 21, 2021. Google Maps/WPS

Winnipeg police are now calling a house fire in the West End a homicide.

Police said Wednesday a bungalow caught fire at 510 Young St. on Sept. 21 at about 8:30 a.m. While it didn’t take firefighters long to put out the fire — about 20 minutes — they did find a person dead inside.

Another person was able to escape without being hurt, said police.

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday, police said the person inside was a woman and that the fire had been deliberately set.

“Investigators are moving towards identifying the deceased female, and those efforts remain underway,” they said.

Click to play video: 'Firefighters find body after Young Street fire' Firefighters find body after Young Street fire
Firefighters find body after Young Street fire – Sep 21, 2021

Despite the ongoing investigation, they are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information, or anyone who may have surveillance video in the area, is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508.

The homicide is the city’s 32nd of 2021.

