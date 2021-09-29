House fire on Young Street was a homicide, say Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are now calling a house fire in the West End a homicide.

Police said Wednesday a bungalow caught fire at 510 Young St. on Sept. 21 at about 8:30 a.m. While it didn’t take firefighters long to put out the fire — about 20 minutes — they did find a person dead inside.

Another person was able to escape without being hurt, said police.

Wednesday, police said the person inside was a woman and that the fire had been deliberately set.

“Investigators are moving towards identifying the deceased female, and those efforts remain underway,” they said.

Despite the ongoing investigation, they are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information, or anyone who may have surveillance video in the area, is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508.

The homicide is the city’s 32nd of 2021.