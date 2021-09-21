Firefighters find body after Young Street fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) found the body of an unknown person after a house fire on Young Street Tuesday morning.

At exactly 8:38 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire in a bungalow in the 500 block of Young Street.

Crews say they came up against heavy smoke from the house and went inside the house to fight the fire.

One person has safely evacuated themselves from the fire and after firefighters searched the home they located an additional person and they were said to be dead on scene.

There is no additional information on the person who died or the person who had evacuated.

WFPS says the fire is under investigation with the help of the Winnipeg Police Service.

No damage estimates are available at this time.

