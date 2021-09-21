Menu

Canada

Firefighters find body after Young Street fire

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 2:09 pm
Firefighters find body after Young Street fire - image
File / Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) found the body of an unknown person after a house fire on Young Street Tuesday morning.

At exactly 8:38 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire in a bungalow in the 500 block of Young Street.

Crews say they came up against heavy smoke from the house and went inside the house to fight the fire.

Read more: WFPS responds to house fire caused by unattended cooking

One person has safely evacuated themselves from the fire and after firefighters searched the home they located an additional person and they were said to be dead on scene.

There is no additional information on the person who died or the person who had evacuated.

Story continues below advertisement

WFPS says the fire is under investigation with the help of the Winnipeg Police Service.

No damage estimates are available at this time.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
