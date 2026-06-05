No charges in case of Toronto teen who was missing for nearly 2 weeks: police

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Toronto police say its investigation into the disappearance of a teen who was missing for almost two weeks is complete and no criminal charges are being laid.

The 14-year-old girl was initially reported missing from the Earl Bales Park area on May 15.

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Officers, canine units and community members picked apart the North York park for any signs of the girl.

Police said she was found in a home on May 28 and looked to be in good physical health.

They said they would look into whether there was evidence of criminality associated with her prolonged disappearance.

The girl’s family said after she was found that they were grateful but asked that people refrain from speculating.