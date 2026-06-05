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Canada

No charges in case of Toronto teen who was missing for nearly 2 weeks: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2026 8:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police find missing 14-year-old girl Esther'
Police find missing 14-year-old girl Esther
WATCH: Police find missing 14-year-old girl – May 28, 2026
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Toronto police say its investigation into the disappearance of a teen who was missing for almost two weeks is complete and no criminal charges are being laid.

The 14-year-old girl was initially reported missing from the Earl Bales Park area on May 15.

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Officers, canine units and community members picked apart the North York park for any signs of the girl.

Police said she was found in a home on May 28 and looked to be in good physical health.

They said they would look into whether there was evidence of criminality associated with her prolonged disappearance.

The girl’s family said after she was found that they were grateful but asked that people refrain from speculating.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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