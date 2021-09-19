WFPS responds to house fire caused by unattended cooking

Send this page to someone via email

A house in Winnipeg’s St. Vital area is left with fire, smoke and water damage after a blaze Saturday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews responded to the fire inside a single-family bungalow on Munn Road around 10:06 p.m. when they drove up to heavy smoke and flames.

The fire was brought under control twenty minutes later.

The WFPS says the fire was accidentally caused by unattended cooking and are reminding people how to avoid such accidents.

They suggest staying in the kitchen while cooking and keeping things like oven mitts, wooden utensils, packaging, towels and curtains away from the stovetop.

They’re also reminding residents to never use water to put out an oil fire — instead, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the top with a metal lid.

It’s unknown how much the damage to the house caused by the fire will cost.