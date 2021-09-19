Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

WFPS responds to house fire caused by unattended cooking

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted September 19, 2021 5:24 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News

A house in Winnipeg’s St. Vital area is left with fire, smoke and water damage after a blaze Saturday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews responded to the fire inside a single-family bungalow on Munn Road around 10:06 p.m. when they drove up to heavy smoke and flames.

The fire was brought under control twenty minutes later.

The WFPS says the fire was accidentally caused by unattended cooking and are reminding people how to avoid such accidents.

Read more: Housefire that killed 2 in northwestern Manitoba now considered a homicide: RCMP

They suggest staying in the kitchen while cooking and keeping things like oven mitts, wooden utensils, packaging, towels and curtains away from the stovetop.

Story continues below advertisement

They’re also reminding residents to never use water to put out an oil fire — instead, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the top with a metal lid.

It’s unknown how much the damage to the house caused by the fire will cost.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagHouse Fire tagWinnipeg fire tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagWFPS tagKitchen Fire tagcooking fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers