Saskatchewan prepares for CUSMA trade talks

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Saskatchewan’s provincial government is preparing for negotiations on the Canada-United States-Mexico trade agreement (CUSMA) review slated for July 1.

Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan is specially positioned for the upcoming trade talks as a province with many exports that other nations rely on, but there is still work to be done.

“We in Saskatchewan are fortunate that we produce a number of products that are need-to-haves, not want-to-haves — oil, uranium, potash, even some of the food that we produce as well and ship back and forth between the United States. But manufacturing and forestry are the sectoral tariffs that are being hit the hardest today,” Moe said.

“There’s a lot of work for us to do in the more fulsome review of this CUSMA agreement to try to keep it intact as best as we can.”

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In the past week, Canada and Mexico have signed on to renew the agreement but on Tuesday the White House announced plans for more tariffs without agreeing to the deliberations.

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“We’re going to find our way to a positive trade environment, which, I might add, you will not hear this out of the White House or from the president, is what the United States of America actually need and want to have as well. Just a method of getting there is a little noisy,” Moe said.

He says Saskatchewan can provide some leverage to Canada’s demands with its necessary resources.

“One in 17 homes in the U.S. is powered with Saskatchewan uranium,” Moe said.

“That is certainly something that I think the Trump administration, the government and Americans themselves want to keep that access to that sustainable, reliable product from a trustworthy country.”

He has put together a Saskatchewan CUSMA advisory council to review the province’s positioning ahead of the July 1 deadline for the North American countries to meet.

“We want Saskatchewan’s voice to be heard very succinctly, and that’s why we’ve taken the initiative to put together these advisory tables. We will assemble the information. We will provide it to the federal government,” Moe said.

Saskatchewan Industrial and Mining Suppliers Association executive director Eric Anderson, who is on the council, agrees that Saskatchewan needs a strong provincial voice in trade talks.

“Our membership largely survives on the health of the potash, uranium and gas sector. So if under CUSMA that changes, or if CUSMA changes in itself, generally that would not be good for our members,” Anderson said.

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“So, we are hoping for stability.”

The advisory council is expected to meet in the coming weeks to discuss with the provincial government what Saskatchewan wants if the CUSMA negotiations proceed.