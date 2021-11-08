MPI, Manitoba police agencies to crack down on intersection enforcement

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Public Insurance is teaming up with police agencies around the province to step up enforcement at some of the most dangerous intersections.

The Crown corporation has announced a joint program with Manitoba RCMP, as well as police in both Winnipeg and Brandon, with the goal of cutting down some of the estimated 30,000 annual crashes that happen at local intersections — including some high-danger locations.

MPI has identified the intersection of McGillivray and Kenaston Boulevards as the province’s hotspot for intersection crashes, with 1,217 collisions there between 2016 and 2020.

Other high-collision intersections in the city include Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street, Lagimodiere Boulevard and Regent Avenue West, Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway, Grant Avenue and Kenaston Boulevard, Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Pembina Highway, Bishop Grandin and St. Mary’s Road, Bishop Grandin and St. Anne’s Road, Bison Drive and Pembina, and Bishop Grandin and Dakota Street.

Story continues below advertisement

In Brandon, 18th Street and Victoria Avenue is the most crash-heavy intersection, with a total of 241 collisions in that time period.

The enforcement program, MPI said, will focus on the speed of vehicles as they travel through intersections, adherence to traffic control devices, and clearing the intersection before the lights change.

“Many of these intersection collisions could have been prevented if the drivers adjusted their speed and adhered to the on-site traffic signals,” said MPI’s Satvir Jatana.

“While entering an intersection, the combination of speed and not adhering to a traffic signal, like a traffic light, is potentially fatal.

“The new intersection/speed program is aimed at those drivers who put others at risk. Our goal is to reduce collisions, fatalities and injuries. Helping to create safer roads for all, continues to be our focus.”

0:34 Teen girls killed in highway crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP Teen girls killed in highway crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP – Aug 9, 2021