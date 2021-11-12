Menu

Comments

Crime

3rd teen charged over social media threats: Woodstock, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 12, 2021 9:14 am
woodstock high school View image in full screen
Police were called to College Avenue Secondary School in Woodstock, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. via Google Maps/Oct. 2020

A third teenager is facing a mischief charge in connection with a Woodstock Police Service investigation into threats made on social media earlier this week.

On Friday morning, police in Woodstock, Ont., reported that a 15-year-old girl is the latest to be charged in the case.

Read more: Fights, online threat involving Medway High School prompts OPP involvement

While police have not provided details as to the nature of the threats, police said officers were called to College Avenue Secondary School just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of threats made through social media.

In addition to the 15-year-old girl facing charges Friday, another 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were previously charged in the case.

All three are charged with youth public mischief, police said. Their names will not be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

