3rd teen charged over social media threats: Woodstock, Ont. police

A third teenager is facing a mischief charge in connection with a Woodstock Police Service investigation into threats made on social media earlier this week.

On Friday morning, police in Woodstock, Ont., reported that a 15-year-old girl is the latest to be charged in the case.

While police have not provided details as to the nature of the threats, police said officers were called to College Avenue Secondary School just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of threats made through social media.

In addition to the 15-year-old girl facing charges Friday, another 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were previously charged in the case.

All three are charged with youth public mischief, police said. Their names will not be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.