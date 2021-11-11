Fights, online threat involving Medway High School prompts OPP involvement

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with Medway High School are expressing disappointment amid a volatile week which has seen at least three fights break out involving students along with an unsubstantiated online threat against the Middlesex Centre school.

Provincial police are investigating the fights which occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday involving a total of at least five male students and three female students, according to a letter sent home to parents Wednesday from Medway’s principal.

“The school and the police have investigated all of these cases, and parents and guardians of the individuals involved have been contacted and consequences have either been imposed or are forthcoming,” Greg Howard’s letter reads.

Howard added that late Tuesday, school staff were notified of an unrelated threat to the school that was posted on social media by a student. Police investigated and identified no threat to student or public safety, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Several unspecified rumours on social media were also investigated and found to be unsubstantiated, Howard states.

In his letter, Howard says some of the incidents were recorded and shared on social media, raising anxieties among students and parents.

“As Principal, I addressed the student body via an announcement near the end of the day to clarify these occurrences and reassure students and staff of their safety,” he writes.

“We have received tremendous support from parents and community members, including students coming forward with names and videos to assist the office in holding accountable the individuals involved in these incidents.”

School officials, he said, will hold those involved accountable for their actions, and will “continue to address any concerns as they arise.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those looking to report information and concerns anonymously can do so via the Thames Valley District School Board’s website, Howard says.

Provincial police provided few details in a brief media release Thursday, saying they were called to the school around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday for an altercation that occurred off school property. In his letter, Howard states that one fight occurred in nearby Weldon Park.

Officers returned to the school around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday to follow-up, and responded to another altercation, police said.

Global News reached out to OPP for further information but received no response by publishing time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.