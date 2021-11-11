Winnipeg to start city-wide snow clearing Thursday night

Send this page to someone via email

As snow continues to fall in Winnipeg, the city says it will start a city-wide snow clearing operation Thursday night.

The plowing of major streets, sidewalks and active transportation will begin at 7 p.m.

“Motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and to use extreme caution when driving near heavy equipment,” the city said in a release Thursday afternoon.

Crews are expected to start work clearing back lanes around 7 a.m. Friday.

There are currently no winter parking bans in effect in the City of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg — and much of southern and parts of central Manitoba — remained under a snowfall warning Thursday afternoon.

A warning for Winnipeg posted to Environment Canada’s website Thursday afternoon says the city can expect to see 10 to 15 cm of snow by the end of the day Thursday.

As well as the snow, Environment Canada says winds will strengthen and gust to 70 or 80 km/h late Thursday and into the night, giving some blustery conditions at times.

The snow and wind is expected to ease early Friday morning as the low pressure behind the nasty weather moves away, Environment Canada says.

Winnipeggers can check on snow clearing crews’ progress using an interactive map on the city’s website.

Snow clearing operations are anticipated to begin tonight at 7 p.m. Crews will clear streets, sidewalks & AT paths. Remember to drive to conditions and stay back from heavy equipment working. For more information, see: https://t.co/m4eY6ny0Ro. pic.twitter.com/K4GHX5VBg2 — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) November 11, 2021

