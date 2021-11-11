Snowfall warning in effect for Winnipeg as storm moves across southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg – and much of southern and parts of central Manitoba – are officially under a snowfall warning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the snowfall warning Wednesday evening, warning that the city could see up to 30cm of snow and the snowfall will last until Friday.

Thursday the city is expected to see around 5 to 10 cm and parts of Manitoba could reach more than 30 cm by Friday morning.

Winter arrives in Manitoba – and it's only beginning

Environment Canada also issued a snowfall warning for other areas across Manitoba. See the full list of snowfall warnings here.

The impending storm will bring in wind, rain, sleet and snow to Southern Manitoba, and we can blame systems coming from our cousins to the west and the south.

Environment Canada told Global News Wednesday it’s likely the Parklands area – Dauphin and St. Rose are still going to see the worst of it with 30 to 40 cm of snow.

Here in Winnipeg, snowfall will get worse through Thursday, with 60 kph wind gusts and blowing snow.

“Things will ease off rapidly Friday morning, then we have another batch of warmer air pushing in Saturday which could be bringing us a large band of snow — but nowhere near as bad as this one,” said a spokesperson from Environment Canada.

Weather Specialist Kahla Evans (@heykahla) has all the details on our first winter storm of this season, bringing a mix of rain, snow and some pretty strong wind gusts to southern Manitoba #wpg #mb pic.twitter.com/xZHbU8stTs — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) November 10, 2021

Roads are likely to be sloppy and messy, thanks to higher-than normal temperatures keeping the ground warm.

Some road safety tips from Manitoba Public Insurance:

Before you head out on the highway, check for road and weather conditions by calling 511.

Be cautious in traveling on overpasses and bridges. The surfaces on these structures can freeze quickly due to no ground insulation.

Don’t rush. Give yourself five or 10 extra minutes to get to your destination safely.

See where you’re going. At this time of year, keeping windshields clear is essential so make sure windshield washer fluid is topped up and windows are clear of snow and ice.

Allow more time to stop. Traction is reduced when roads are slippery it takes more time to come to a complete stop. If you don’t have winter tires, it’s not too late to get them.

Leave more space. Don’t tailgate at any time and remember that following distance should be increased when travelling at higher speeds or in poor visibility.

Some ugly weather on the way #Manitoba. Make sure you're properly kitted out for #winter driving before hitting the highway.

✅ice scraper

✅shovel

✅blanket

✅kitty litter or sand

✅de-icer

🚙 What to add to your car's emergency kit for winter: https://t.co/JDeTNdxYmG #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/XLAYKwiczx — Red Cross Manitoba (@RedCrossMB) November 10, 2021

With files from Elisha Dacey