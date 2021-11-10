Wind, mix of snow and rain to usher in first winter storm Wednesday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Tie down the shovels, bring the winter boots up from the downstairs closet and find your favourite scarf.

The next two days will bring in wind, rain, sleet and snow to Southern Manitoba, and we can blame systems coming from our cousins to the west and the south.

“(A system is) coming from Saskatchewan this morning, but there’s one that’s really ramping up,” said David Baggaley, meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“It’s in the Dakotas right now and will be pushing towards the Great Lakes, and it’s the second system that’s going to be the real troublemaker for us. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's in the Dakotas right now and will be pushing towards the Great Lakes, and it's the second system that's going to be the real troublemaker for us.

“So it really ramps up. It becomes a very well developed surface low, and that’s what gives us a strong winds for Thursday.”

The area that will be hit the hardest? Well, that would be the Interlake, said Baggaley.

“The Parkland area is basically the area surrounding Dauphin area. They will be getting into the heavy snow today and there’ll be heavy snow tonight and into Thursday. Total storm amounts are going to be quite variable — at least 10 to 20 centimetres — but sometimes you get double that when in these weather situations.”

Part of that is thanks to the province’s two major Lakes – Manitoba and Winnipeg – that will add lake effect snow, he said.

By Friday morning, Environment Canada is predicting 25 centimetres of snow could fall over much of that region. Higher elevation areas, such as Riding Mountain National Park, could see closer to 50 cm.

As for Winnipeg, we can expect a mixture of rain and snow, and there will likely be accumulation, said Baggaley.

However, how much we get depends on the temperatures, and when they’re hovering around 0C, that makes it harder to predict, he added.

As of Tuesday morning, special weather statements or winter storm watches have been issued for nearly all of southern Manitoba.

Roads are likely to be sloppy and messy, thanks to higher-than normal temperatures keeping the ground warm.

Some road safety tips from Manitoba Public Insurance:

Before you head out on the highway, check for road and weather conditions by calling 511.

Be cautious in traveling on overpasses and bridges. The surfaces on these structures can freeze quickly due to no ground insulation.

Don’t rush. Give yourself five or 10 extra minutes to get to your destination safely.

See where you’re going. At this time of year, keeping windshields clear is essential so make sure windshield washer fluid is topped up and windows are clear of snow and ice.

Allow more time to stop. Traction is reduced when roads are slippery it takes more time to come to a complete stop. If you don’t have winter tires, it’s not too late to get them.

Leave more space. Don’t tailgate at any time and remember that following distance should be increased when travelling at higher speeds or in poor visibility.