Man in Red Deer County stabbed several times during ‘targeted drug-related incident’: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at a rural property in central Alberta on Wednesday night.

Innisfail RCMP were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to a rural property in Red Deer County, where police said a 36-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times.

As of Thursday morning, police said the suspects were still unknown and on the loose. They are believed to have been driving some type of delivery vehicle.

RCMP said evidence was recovered at the scene with the help of police dogs and officers from the Innisfail traffic unit.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Penhold, AB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) November 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. On Thursday morning, police said he was in stable condition.

Police believe the stabbing was the result of a “targeted drug-related incident” and do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP at 1-403-227-3342. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.