Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in Red Deer County stabbed several times during ‘targeted drug-related incident’: RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 12:32 pm
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. View image in full screen
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. File / Global News

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at a rural property in central Alberta on Wednesday night.

Innisfail RCMP were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to a rural property in Red Deer County, where police said a 36-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times.

As of Thursday morning, police said the suspects were still unknown and on the loose. They are believed to have been driving some type of delivery vehicle.

Read more: Homeowner speaks out after fatally shooting intruder in Red Deer County: ‘Until you pull the trigger you have no idea’

RCMP said evidence was recovered at the scene with the help of police dogs and officers from the Innisfail traffic unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. On Thursday morning, police said he was in stable condition.

Police believe the stabbing was the result of a “targeted drug-related incident” and do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP at 1-403-227-3342. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagDrugs tagAlberta crime tagSTARS Air Ambulance tagRural Crime tagRural Alberta crime tagInnisfail tagInnisfail RCMP tagRed Deer County tagDrug Crime tagInnisfail crime tagred deer county crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers