Homeowner who shot, killed man in rural Alberta break-in won’t be charged: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a homeowner who shot and killed a man who broke into his home in central Alberta will not be charged.

The confrontation happened at a rural home in Red Deer County at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Members of the Blackfalds RCMP department were on their way to the home for reports of a break and enter when they received an update that one man was injured and bleeding and another had been shot.

RCMP said officers arrived at the home 10 minutes after being dispatched, at which time they found the homeowner injured and a second man dead.

1:28 Investigation continues into rural Alberta break and enter that left man dead Investigation continues into rural Alberta break and enter that left man dead

In a Friday news release, RCMP said witnesses reported that the homeowner had arrived at his residence to find the deceased sleeping inside.

Story continues below advertisement

“A confrontation then occurred in which the deceased struck the homeowner numerous times with a baseball bat,” RCMP said. “During the attack, the homeowner was able to retrieve a firearm and shot the deceased one time.”

RCMP said that after consultation with the Crown prosecutor’s office, the decision was made that charges will not be laid.

“In this particular case, there was a lot of evidence and it was all very consistent,” RCMP Cpl. Susan Richter said. “The Crown prosecutor’s office was pretty comfortable with the decision that charges were not appropriate.”

2:03 Blackfalds RCMP investigate fatal invasion in Red Deer County Blackfalds RCMP investigate fatal invasion in Red Deer County

“This is a very unique incident with some very unique circumstances to it,” she said. “We don’t see this kind of thing often.”

“This is a case that has really rocked the community and received a pretty strong response from everyone, very understandably.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is a case that has really rocked the community and received a pretty strong response from everyone, very understandably."

Story continues below advertisement

Richter said RCMP haven’t yet received a report from the medical examiner, which will include details such as if the deceased had drugs or alcohol in his system.