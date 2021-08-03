1 person dead, another hospitalized after home broken into in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP is investigating a break-in at a home in rural central Alberta that left one person dead and another injured on Monday night.

Police said officers were called to a break and enter that was in progress at a residence off of C and E Trail in Red Deer County at 3:11 p.m.

“Upon arrival, police discovered that the homeowner had sustained injuries and another male in the residence had sustained a gunshot wound,” the RCMP said in a news release. “EMS attended and pronounced the male with the gunshot wound as deceased.

“The homeowner was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

Police did not say if they have any suspects in the break-in or if they have made any arrests. However, they noted “there is no ongoing danger to the public.”

The RCMP said its major crimes unit has been called in to take over the investigation.