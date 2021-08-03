Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person dead, another hospitalized after home broken into in central Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 1:18 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

The RCMP is investigating a break-in at a home in rural central Alberta that left one person dead and another injured on Monday night.

Police said officers were called to a break and enter that was in progress at a residence off of C and E Trail in Red Deer County at 3:11 p.m.

“Upon arrival, police discovered that the homeowner had sustained injuries and another male in the residence had sustained a gunshot wound,” the RCMP said in a news release. “EMS attended and pronounced the male with the gunshot wound as deceased.

“The homeowner was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

Police did not say if they have any suspects in the break-in or if they have made any arrests. However, they noted “there is no ongoing danger to the public.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said its major crimes unit has been called in to take over the investigation.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAlberta RCMP tagFatal Shooting tagRural Crime tagAlberta rural crime tagdeadly shooting tagCentral Alberta crime tagBlackfalds RCMP tagDeadly break and enter in central Alberta tagDeadly break-in in central Alberta tagRed Deer County shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers