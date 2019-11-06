Menu

Crime

Alberta moves to prevent lawsuits against homeowners protecting property

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 3:34 pm
Alberta reveals plan to combat rural crime
WATCH ABOVE: After weeks of town halls across the province, the Alberta government is revealing how it plans to combat rural crime.

Alberta is making changes to prevent homeowners from being sued if they injure people committing crimes on their property.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer says the government will be introducing the amendments to existing legislation and making them retroactive to the start of 2018.

READ MORE: ‘People are pulling guns’: Alberta justice minister hears stories of frustration, vigilante acts on rural crime tour

Schweitzer doesn’t say if the changes are being made because of the case of Edouard Maurice, but he says it’s a story he keeps hearing from rural Albertans talking about crime.

Maurice was charged after he shot and wounded an intruder who had been ransacking a truck on his property near Okotoks in February 2018.

The charges were eventually stayed but the intruder, Ryan Watson, is now suing Maurice for pain and suffering and lost wages.

READ MORE: Alberta man who fired warning shot at suspected thief facing lawsuit

Premier Jason Kenney has said the lawsuit against a law-abiding citizen trying to defend his property is an outrage.

The change is one of several proposals announced Wednesday by Schweitzer, including having peace officers carry out more duties to help police in rural areas.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta crimeRural CrimeAlberta rural crimeEdouard Mauricerural crime albertaAlberta crime lawsuitsProtecting propertyProtecting rural property
