Alberta man who fired warning shot at suspected thief facing lawsuit

A southern Alberta man who shot at suspected thieves on his rural property is being sued by one of the people.

A statement of claim says Ryan Watson entered Edouard Maurice’s property near Okotoks on Feb. 25, 2018.

It says that when Watson was discovered and attempted to flee, Maurice fired a warning shot in the man’s direction that struck his right forearm, causing severe damage.

The claim alleges the injury was caused by Maurice’s negligence.

Maurice was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offences, but the Crown stayed the charges.

Watson pleaded guilty earlier this year to mischief and breaching probation and was sentenced to 45 days that he had already served.

The lawsuit has not been proven in court and no statement of defence has been filed.

