Rural homeowner taken into custody after allegedly shooting suspect

A rural homeowner has been taken into custody by Okotoks RCMP after he allegedly fired shots at a couple of people rummaging through his vehicles early Saturday morning.

One of the alleged vehicle break-in suspects was later taken to hospital under guard after being found with a wound to his arm, and officers are still searching for the other suspect after they both fled the scene on foot.

Police are reminding rural home owners that you cannot fire a gun at someone simply to protect your property.

“While we, as the police, understand that firearms are an integral part of rural life, they must be properly secured and stowed when not in use in accordance with the firearms act,” Sgt. Shawn French said. “And they must be used in accordance with the criminal code or they could result in personal injury or criminal charges being laid if they’re pointed or discharged at a person.”

Sgt. French says it’s too early to say if the rural home owner will be facing charges in the case, as the investigation continues.

“These are high priority calls for us and in this instance, members were on scene within five to seven minutes of being dispatched. So we do take them very seriously and we do make them a priority to attend in an expeditious manner to ensure the safety of the public.”

French says they want residents to keep an eye on their own property, along with their neighbours’, but to do within the boundaries of the law and to call police rather than pursuing or engaging possible suspects.

“I think the main message we want to get out is we don’t want to see people getting hurt,” he said.