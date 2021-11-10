Teen jumped by two men on Kelowna’s rail trail: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A teen was jumped while riding his bike down Kelowna’s rail trail, and Mounties are looking for witnesses to the attack.

The Kelowna RCMP said at around 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 9, a 17-year-old was was approached by two “transient men” while he riding his bike on the Rail Trail near the pedestrian bridge.

Those men then allegedly assaulted the teen and stole his bicycle, shoes and mobile phone. He sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by EHS.

Kelowna RCMP officers and Police Dog Services searched the area but the suspects were not located. The victim’s bicycle and shoes were recovered near the creek.

The first suspect is described as around 20 years old, five-foot-seven in height, medium build, with light blonde Mohawk-style hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and was riding a white bicycle. This suspect may have facial injuries to his right cheek.

The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie and carrying a back or dark grey backpack.

“As a society, we must condemn the criminal actions of these two suspects. As a police officer, I will be utilizing all resources available to support the identification of these two persons in order to collect the evidence to bring them before the courts,” Insp. Adam MacIntosh, operations officer of the Kelowna RCMP, said in a press release.

“In doing so, we need the help of the public to share any information they have about these individuals and encourage you to come forward.”

Anyone with any information on or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP GIST at 250-762-3300. Those who wish to remain completely anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.