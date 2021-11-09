Suspects sought in weekend armed robbery at downtown Kelowna cannabis store

Send this page to someone via email

A cannabis store was robbed on Sunday night, say Kelowna RCMP, who are seeking public help in tracking down two suspects.

According to police, a man and a woman entered the Lawrence Avenue store at 10:45 p.m., and demanded money from an employee.

“The pair threatened the employee with a firearm and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

“Kelowna RCMP and Police Dog Services searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.”

Police, who noted no one was hurt during the robbery, released images of the two suspects.

The suspect is described as tall with a muscular build. He was seen wearing a dark grey Under Armour hoodie with black overalls, black gloves and a face mask with a skull design.

The female is described as being average height with a small build with shoulder-length frizzy red hair. She was seen wearing an orange or faded red Lululemon hoodie with light blue jeans, black gloves and a light-coloured face mask.

“Investigators believe this was a targeted robbery and encourage other cannabis stores to be vigilant in their security measures and to report any suspicious activity to their local RCMP detachment,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery, or who may have witnessed it, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP robbery unit at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

