Crime

RCMP close down portion of Highway 97 in Kelowna during apparent arrest

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 10:10 am
The RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue and to take alternate routes during the morning commute. View image in full screen
The RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue and to take alternate routes during the morning commute. Jules Knox/Global News

There is a heavy RCMP presence on Harvey Avenue near Richter Street in Kelowna.

About a dozen cop cars are lining the 800 block of Harvey Avenue,  while calls are made for residents who have yet to be identified to exit an area home with their hands up.

Story continues below advertisement

Charlene McIntee is a neighbour to the house drawing the attention of police said the incident started to unfold before 6 a.m. Tuesday when two men stormed into her Harvey Avenue home she was in making demands. Then they went next door and  one man allegedly hit a woman in the head with the butt of a shotgun.

The issue is believed to be over drugs, she said, as a man was asking everyone to not buy from anyone else in the neighbourhood.

“It was bizarre,” she said.

The RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue as they have closed a couple of blocks to traffic. They are asking commuters to take alternate routes.

Story continues below advertisement

They say more information will be released when it becomes available.

