Crime

Mistaken identity suspected in Kelowna, B.C. home invasion

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 6:19 pm
FILE: A police siren is shown. View image in full screen
FILE: A police siren is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

Kelowna Mounties say mistaken identity is suspected in a home invasion that left a woman petrified.

On Oct. 5, just before 11:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a home in the 1900-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna.

Read more: Suspect flees alleged Kelowna home invasion; police seeking public help

The female resident reported that two unknown men had entered her apartment, threatened her and damaged property before fleeing.

“The victim, a woman in her 40’s, was uninjured by extremely shaken by the incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP seeking suspected accused of posing as a utility worker' Kelowna RCMP seeking suspected accused of posing as a utility worker
Kelowna RCMP seeking suspected accused of posing as a utility worker – Sep 8, 2021

“We do not believe this victim was the intended target, and the suspects may have gone to the wrong address.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police are looking for two suspects wearing tracksuits with hoods, gloves and non-medical masks.

Read more: 2 men seriously injured in targeted home invasion: Kelowna RCMP

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the crime is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit  www.crimestoppers.net

Click to play video: 'Penticton couple retells violent home invasion' Penticton couple retells violent home invasion
Penticton couple retells violent home invasion – Oct 4, 2019
