Mistaken identity suspected in Kelowna, B.C. home invasion

Kelowna Mounties say mistaken identity is suspected in a home invasion that left a woman petrified.

On Oct. 5, just before 11:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a home in the 1900-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna.

The female resident reported that two unknown men had entered her apartment, threatened her and damaged property before fleeing.

“The victim, a woman in her 40’s, was uninjured by extremely shaken by the incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“We do not believe this victim was the intended target, and the suspects may have gone to the wrong address.”

Police are looking for two suspects wearing tracksuits with hoods, gloves and non-medical masks.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the crime is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppers.net

